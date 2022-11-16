Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter valued at $396,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 4.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 116.1% during the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 15,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance

Shares of FSP stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.06%.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Franklin Street Properties from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 50,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $137,342.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 515,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,442.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 50,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $137,342.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 515,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,442.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

