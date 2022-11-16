Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

FULC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $42.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.71.

Shares of FULC opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.94. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.98.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 207.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

