FY2024 EPS Estimates for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Boosted by SVB Leerink

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for AstraZeneca in a report issued on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will earn $4.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.81. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2025 earnings at $5.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.41) to GBX 118 ($1.39) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

Shares of AZN stock opened at $63.95 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.17 billion, a PE ratio of 95.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.