GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in GameStop were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in GameStop by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in GameStop by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in GameStop by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Trading Up 5.9 %

GameStop stock opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average is $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.17. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $63.05. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of -0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GME shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

