GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($43.30) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on G1A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.40 ($34.43) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.93) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($28.87) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays set a €37.00 ($38.14) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($43.30) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.6 %

ETR:G1A opened at €39.45 ($40.67) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €35.05. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €31.18 ($32.14) and a 1 year high of €48.55 ($50.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.