Graco (NYSE:GGG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of Graco stock opened at $70.65 on Tuesday. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.33.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Graco

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Graco’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

In related news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Graco by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,771,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,981,000 after purchasing an additional 369,725 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Graco by 1.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Graco by 88.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 135,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 63,652 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Graco by 4.0% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 28,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Graco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

