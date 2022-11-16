Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HRGLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,000 ($11.75) to GBX 925 ($10.87) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 770 ($9.05) to GBX 780 ($9.17) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,243.17.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

HRGLY stock opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52.

Hargreaves Lansdown Increases Dividend

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.6129 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.