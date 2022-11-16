HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,199 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.9% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 2.9 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stephens lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.10.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $229.05 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.47 and a 200 day moving average of $201.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

