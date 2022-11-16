Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 466.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth about $117,000.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 318.52%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

