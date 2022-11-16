Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 262.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 487.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 140.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 23,743 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 589,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 16.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,260,000 after acquiring an additional 297,799 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised their target price on Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.44.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $59.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.37. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $65.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

