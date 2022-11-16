HSBC Upgrades United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

United Internet Trading Down 2.5 %

UDIRF opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of $18.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.01.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

