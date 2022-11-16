Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,353 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,028.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,469 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,764.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,142,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,113,256,000 after buying an additional 45,560,351 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,725,825,000 after buying an additional 543,744 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,923.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,947,054,000 after buying an additional 26,375,927 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,895.2% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,349,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,099,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830,359 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,644.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,685,141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,202,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.89.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $2,266,396.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $2,266,396.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,913 shares of company stock worth $10,977,635. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $98.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.87 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

