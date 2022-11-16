Hudock Inc. Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hudock Inc. trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,832 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.5% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 6.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,651 shares of company stock worth $53,703,645. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $150.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.42 and its 200-day moving average is $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

