Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) PT Set at €265.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($273.20) target price on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities set a €225.00 ($231.96) target price on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($231.96) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €70.00 ($72.16) target price on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Hypoport Price Performance

HYQ opened at €113.30 ($116.80) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €117.32 and a 200 day moving average of €184.40. The stock has a market cap of $714.18 million and a P/E ratio of 22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.71. Hypoport has a 52-week low of €72.55 ($74.79) and a 52-week high of €553.00 ($570.10).

Hypoport Company Profile

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

