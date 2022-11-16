Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INCY. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Incyte by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 50,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Incyte by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 25,097 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Incyte by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 236,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,964,000 after buying an additional 12,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Incyte by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut shares of Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $76.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.12 and a 200-day moving average of $73.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $62.31 and a twelve month high of $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

