Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 402 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 23,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 51,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 91,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $74.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.29. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $75.63.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.