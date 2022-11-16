Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires New Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Westwood Wealth Management increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 278.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,577,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X stock opened at $71.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.90. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $147.98.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

