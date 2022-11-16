Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 10,214 EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,626,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in EVgo by 50.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 20,710 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in EVgo by 99.5% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 19,975 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in EVgo during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Sage Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVGO opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.52. EVgo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $16.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EVGO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on EVgo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Northland Securities started coverage on EVgo in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on EVgo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EVgo from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.39.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

