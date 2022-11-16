Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 10,613 MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 776,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 19,245 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 2,396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 506,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 486,537 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 527.0% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 366,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 307,683 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 299,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 191,258 shares in the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MFS High Income Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CXE opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.0145 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

(Get Rating)

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.