Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 412.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,148.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $172.48 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.85.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

