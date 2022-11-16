Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys New Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZM opened at $87.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.61 and a 200 day moving average of $94.43. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $268.88.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.61.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

