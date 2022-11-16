Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 10,558 Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Telefónica by 350.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 88.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 37.0% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 14,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 776.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

TEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.02) to €4.10 ($4.23) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Telefónica from €2.90 ($2.99) to €2.70 ($2.78) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.68 ($4.82) to €4.10 ($4.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

NYSE:TEF opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.37, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $5.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1553 per share. This is a boost from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,002.00%.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

