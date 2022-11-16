Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 13,448 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 233.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 75.1% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $22.63.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

