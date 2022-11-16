Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 15,293 Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,293 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at $47,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Itaú Unibanco raised Banco Bradesco to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Banco Bradesco from $5.40 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.58.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $4.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.0027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.42%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

