Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 42,282 MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 42,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $42,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 40.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CMU opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $4.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

