Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 4,773 UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UDR by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,674 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in UDR by 9.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 532,359 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in UDR by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,815,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,248,000 after purchasing an additional 90,948 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,554,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,924,000 after purchasing an additional 195,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.61.

UDR Trading Up 1.1 %

UDR Dividend Announcement

NYSE:UDR opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.72. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 310.20%.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.