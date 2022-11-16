Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,657 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $790,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 96,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF stock opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $21.45.

