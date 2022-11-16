Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDIV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $560,000.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:WDIV opened at $58.57 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $69.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.11.

