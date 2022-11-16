Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,555,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,858,000 after purchasing an additional 94,004 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,517,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,377,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,838,000 after purchasing an additional 29,835 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 957,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 948,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,363,000 after purchasing an additional 102,081 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $191.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.33 and a 200 day moving average of $184.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

