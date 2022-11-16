Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in CME Group by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CME opened at $173.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.58 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,970 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.86.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.