Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $113.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.90. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $131.51.

