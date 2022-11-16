Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $203,000 Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,856 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 16.8% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 31,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 69,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 122,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 22.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 280,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 50,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumen Technologies

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

Shares of LUMN opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $14.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.45%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.14.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.