Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,674 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 141.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 83,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 49,171 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 47.9% in the second quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 326,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 105,877 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $390,000. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 341,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 22,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $261,000.

Shares of SPTS opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $30.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.25.

