Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 38,491 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter worth about $525,000. 6.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $20.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28.

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3246 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%.

Several research analysts have commented on SBSW shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Investec upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

