Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Invests $109,000 in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerus by 5.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,111,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,700,000 after purchasing an additional 897,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cerus by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,643,000 after purchasing an additional 219,535 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cerus by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,425,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,257,000 after purchasing an additional 236,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cerus by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,634,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,445,000 after purchasing an additional 193,036 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Cerus by 927.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,986,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Stock Up 4.1 %

Cerus stock opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.78 million, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.11. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CERS. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cerus to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $48,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,808 shares in the company, valued at $444,989.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Featured Articles

