Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Invests $142,000 in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NECB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. 25.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Northeast Community Bancorp stock opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.26. The company has a market cap of $228.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.58. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Northeast Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Northeast Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Northeast Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts.

