Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Invests $172,000 in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHK. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 18.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 27.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 50.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the period.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHK opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.17. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. This is an increase from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

