Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Invests $204,000 in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMHI. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 63.4% in the first quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $881,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 7,826 shares during the period.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.09 and a 52-week high of $56.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average of $47.37.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

