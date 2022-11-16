Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Invests $217,000 in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 136.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 64.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 347.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 334,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 260,013 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 74.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 9,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 16.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
