Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Invests $77,000 in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 23.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 232,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 14.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 138,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 17,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 778,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 35,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TSI opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Increases Dividend

TCW Strategic Income Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a positive change from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th.

(Get Rating)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

