Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 3.6 %

MRVL opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.75. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of -171.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

