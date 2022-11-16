Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New $51,000 Investment in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Proterra during the first quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Proterra during the second quarter worth $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Proterra during the second quarter worth $47,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Proterra during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Proterra during the first quarter worth $86,000. 58.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Proterra Stock Down 6.7 %
Shares of PTRA opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.74. Proterra Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $13.02.
Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.
