Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIRD. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 89.2% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 59,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 28,144 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 41.7% during the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 88.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 27,521 shares during the period. 34.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIRD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Allbirds to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Allbirds in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Allbirds to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Allbirds Stock Performance

Allbirds Company Profile

Shares of Allbirds stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $439.15 million and a PE ratio of -4.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26. Allbirds, Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $28.73.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Featured Articles

