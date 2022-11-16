Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,295,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 285,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 184,174 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BLE opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $15.59.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

