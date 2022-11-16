Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHY. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DHY opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $2.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

