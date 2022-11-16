Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 471 Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 111,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 11,554 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,426,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,616,000 after purchasing an additional 43,695 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $926,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000.

NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.51.

