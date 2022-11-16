Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 14,690 Shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,690 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LEGR stock opened at $34.92 on Wednesday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 52-week low of $29.54 and a 52-week high of $45.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

