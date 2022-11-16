Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 345 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCPB. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

JCPB opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.49.

