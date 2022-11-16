Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 382 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,298 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,846,439,000 after purchasing an additional 230,892 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 18.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,854,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,221 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Autodesk by 5.5% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,444,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $738,275,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Autodesk by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,316,000 after purchasing an additional 762,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Autodesk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,018,741 shares of the software company’s stock worth $647,067,000 after purchasing an additional 329,454 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $232.30 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $335.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.31. The company has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Autodesk from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

