Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 4,716 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,716 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 147.8% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,081,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,381 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at $3,962,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,878,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,715,000 after purchasing an additional 273,778 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at $1,583,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 1,646.4% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 221,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 208,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

CGC stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.95. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $14.58.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CGC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

